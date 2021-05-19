Violence at Jewish Restaurant in California Investigated as Hate Crime

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9:52 am |

Los Angeles police are investigating if a violent attack that occurred Tuesday night on diners at a Jewish restaurant was a hate crime. Witnesses said a group of men were driving around in a caravan with Palestinian flags before stopping in front of the Sushi Fumi restaurant in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Cell phone video captured the men as they got out of the car and walked up to outdoor diners, screaming insults and curses while they beat the Jewish men.

One man said he was pepper sprayed and had to be taken to the hospital, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Police are also investigating a security video taken on Monday night that showed an Orthodox Jew being chased by cars waving Palestinian flags. The man managed to flee without injury.