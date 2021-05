Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 6:23 am |

ATLANTA (AP) -

A pro-Palestinian protester waves a flag in front of the building housing the Israeli Consulate office in Atlanta on Tuesday evening. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Hundreds of Palestinian supporters gathered outside the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta on Tuesday evening to call for an end to Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

Holding signs proclaiming “Stop the genocide” and “End the apartheid,” the protesters chanted “Free, free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

A small group of police officers was present and the protesters cheered loudly when cars drove by and honked in support of the demonstration.