Germany Bans Hezbollah-Linked Groups, Conducts Raids

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 5:13 am |

BERLIN (Reuters) -

Germany has banned three associations that are accused of donating to the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

Police conducted early morning raids at several premises in seven German states, a spokesman for the ministry said on social media.

“Those who support terror will not be safe in Germany. No matter in what guise our supporters appear, they will not find a place of refuge in our country,” the spokesman said.

Germany banned Hezbollah on its soil and designated it a terrorist organization last year.

The three associations that have been banned are “Deutsche Libanesische Familie,” “Menschen für Menschen,” as well as “Gib Frieden,” which had already been banned on April 15.

The associations are accused of collecting donations for Hezbollah’s “martyr families” in Lebanon under the guise of religious and humanitarian goals in Germany, ultimately promoting attacks on Israel.