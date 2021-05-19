Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
ט' סיון תשפ"א
ט' סיון תשפ"א
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Classifieds
Tributes
Hamodia Prime
Columns
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Coronavirus
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Israel
Draft of French U.N. Resolution on Israeli-Palestinian Violence
Israel
Draft of French U.N. Resolution on Israeli-Palestinian Violence
Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:17 pm |
ח' סיון תשפ"א
Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:17 pm |
ח' סיון תשפ"א
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Related
Israel Braces for U.S. Pressure on Peace Process
Citing Uncertainties, Bank of Israel Leaves Interest Rate Alone
Foreign Ministry Blasts Polish Restitution Claims Proposal
Suspected Terrorists Stopped at Israeli Tourist Spot in Cyprus
Iconic Haifa Cooling Tower Loses Its Head