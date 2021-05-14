Israel Repels Rioters Breaching the Northern Border

Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11:41 am |

The border between Israel and Lebanon as it seen from Rosh Hanikra, earlier this month. (Jamal Awad/Flash90)

Israeli troops fired warning shots at rioters who breached the northern border with Lebanon on Friday.

Dozens of protesters on the Lebanon side of the border rioted and set fire to the border fence. A number managed to breach the fence and enter Israeli territory, and Israeli tanks fired warning shots at them.

The IDF said rioters “sabotaged” the fence and set fires in the area, which is near the Israeli border neighborhood of Metula.

On Thursday night, three rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory, but landed in empty areas and no warning sirens were sounded. The rockets were believed to have been fired by Palestinian terrorists and not related to Hezbollah.