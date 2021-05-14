International Media Confused by IDF Statement on Ground Operation

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, May 14, 2021 at 4:06 am |

IDF Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on Thursday. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

International media were quick to report late Thursday that the IDF had launched a ground operation inside Gaza territory in response to the ongoing rocket fire targeting Israel.

The reports on this started after the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit tweeted on its English language account, “IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip.”

An IDF spokesman, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, was also quoted by The New York Times as having said that “There are ground troops attacking in Gaza, together with air forces as well.”

These statements led to international media outlets – including the Washington Post – reporting that IDF forces had entered Gaza and perhaps even launched a ground operation in the Strip.

However, as Kan News’ military correspondent Roy Sharon later clarified, this is not the case. He explained that while IDF ground forces were actually attacking Gaza they were actually doing so from an enclave that is located inside Israeli territory.

The IDF subsequently clarified that the army has not entered the Gaza Strip.