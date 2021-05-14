IDF Strikes Hamas Terror Tunnel Shaft

NEW YORK -

Friday, May 14, 2021 at 1:25 pm |

Aerial photo of the tunnel shaft near a kindergarten and a mosque. (GPO)

A short while ago, IDF announced that a fighter jets struck a tunnel shaft in the southern Gaza Strip belonging to the Hamas terror organization, which contained servers and military equipment.

The tunnel shaft was located adjacent to a kindergarten and a mosque, proving once again how the Hamas terror organization deliberately places its military assets in the heart of densely populated civilian areas.

The IDF emphasized once again that it takes all possible precautions to avoid harming civilians during its operational activities.