YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, May 14, 2021 at 4:56 am |

The Israeli flag hoisted over the Chancellery building in Vienna.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz ordered the Israeli flag to be hoisted over the Chancellery building in Vienna on Friday.

He later posted: “Today, the Israeli flag was hoisted on the roof of the Chancellery as a sign of solidarity with Israel. The terrorist attacks on Israel are to be condemned in the strongest terms! Together we stand on the side of Israel.”