Trump Slams Biden’s ‘Weakness’ as Cause for Attacks on Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 5:36 am |

A picture taken with a drone shows the remains of a Hamas terror building that was destroyed in Israeli airstrikes, Wednesday. (Reuters/Mohammed Salem)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump issued a harsh statement Tuesday against President Joe Biden and accused him of generating the situation in which Israel was under constant attack, the result of his “weakness and lack of support for Israel.”

Trump wrote that when he was in office, “we were known as the Peace Presidency, because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked.”

However, he noted, under Biden, “the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies.”

“America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror and rocket attacks, and make clear that the U.S. will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself,” he declared.

He further noted that “unbelievably, Democrats also continue to stand by crazed anti-American Rep. Ilhan Omar and others who savagely attack Israel while they are under terrorist assault.”

Omar, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and others accused Israel of committing genocide in its counterterrorism operation in the Gaza Strip.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley responded that “an act of terrorism is Hamas firing rockets into Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. If a terrorist organization was shooting rockets into D.C., I doubt you would have the same response. Israel has the right to defend itself.

“Now is the time for standing strong with an ally against a terrorist assault. It should not be a difficult choice. Where’s Joe Biden? Where’s Kamala Harris? Where’s the leadership?” she demanded.

“Jerusalem is being attacked by violent rioters and the terrorist group Hamas. It is a shame that some on the left are pushing misinformation and anti-Israel propaganda that stokes the flames,” she wrote in another post.