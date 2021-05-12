Rosh Yeshivas Mir to Students: Stay Away From Old City, Dangerous Areas

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 6:11 am |

The letter of the Rosh Yeshivah of Mir.

Hagaon Harav Eliezer Yehuda Finkel, shlita, Rosh Yeshivah, Yeshivas Mir in Yerushalayim, wrote a letter to the talmidim of the yeshivah warning them not to visit the Old City of Yerushalayim or other locations where there has been tension and there is a chance of danger.

“It is a time of trouble for Yaakov,” he wrote. “When outside there are swords, you should not walk outside or in the streets of the village unnecessarily.

“In addition, during these days no one should go to the Old City and its environs, or to all other places where there is a concern of danger.”

“We have no safer place than the beis medrash, because the Torah learning protects and saves. We have no shelter or protection other than the Torah,” he concludes his letter.