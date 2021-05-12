Police Suppress Riots on Temple Mount

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 5:13 am |

Israeli security forces take positions during clashes with Palestinians on the Temple Mount, Monday. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Police forces suppressed an attempt to riot on the Temple Mount on Wednesday morning and arrested seven rock-throwing Arabs.

The Israel Police and the Border Police were on alert in the morning to prevent riots during the morning services when thousands of Arabs arrived, including hundreds of masked men who began to riot at some point, throwing rocks and other objects at police forces.

In a determined and quick operation, the police arrested seven suspects for disturbing the order and transferred them for investigation.

“The Israel Police will allow freedom of worship and religion to every person, but on the other hand will not allow a disturbance and a violent riot that endangers the police and public forces,” the police stated.

The Temple Mount has been the scene of repeated clashes in recent days.