Scattered Palestinian Violence in North, Central Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 5:00 pm |

While the Israeli Air Force parried rocket attacks from Gaza, violent clashes on the ground with Palestinian rioters continued as well on Tuesday.

The police station in the Old City of Akko was burned to the ground by a mob of hundreds of Arab rioters. Large numbers of police were deployed there and in other northern flashpoints to quell further disorders.

Rail service between Tel Aviv (Hagana station) and Lod was suspended due to rock-throwing incidents on the route.

From Lod, a report of shots fired at Border Police, where terrorists were setting fire to cars.

Police fired tear gas and stun grenades to repulse rioters who were throwing rocks at officers during the funeral of an Arab man who was allegedly shot dead by a Jewish resident Tuesday morning, according to Ynet.

Thousands of people took part in the funeral, where police said two officers were injured and a patrol car was set on fire.

“Lod is burning,” a senior police official said on Tuesday. “The riots continued all night and Arab youths were determined to hurl stones and set fires,” he said, adding that a shul and a military academy in the city was set on fire as well.

Jewish residents in Lod reported rioters threw rocks at windows of residences across the city.

Clashes between Arab rioters and police were reported in nearby Ramle as well.