Report: Iron Dome Malfunctioned During Rocket Barrage

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 12:29 pm |

An Israeli soldier inspects a house damaged by a missile fired from the Gaza Strip, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A malfunction in the Iron Dome battery stationed at Ashkelon may have accounted for its failure to intercept incoming rockets earlier in the day that resulted in the deaths of two Israelis in the city, according to Channel 12.

The problem was subsequently corrected and the battery is now fully operational, the network said.

Meanwhile, Hamas claimed that its new “Sijeel” missile, which caused the casualties has the capability to bypass the Iron Dome defense system.

The Israelis were killed – one woman in her 60s and the other in her 80s Hy”d – when rockets slammed into their homes in Ashkelon.

Minutes later the IDF reported that it had killed two top PIJ commanders responsible for rocket fire in Gaza.

Over 90 Israelis have been injured as close to a dozen buildings in Ashdod and Ashkelon were hit by rockets, according to Israel Police. One of the buildings was a school, though b’chasdei shamayim no classes were being held at the time of the attack.