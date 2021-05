YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:14 pm |

Rockets are launched from Gaza Strip towards Israel, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

Hamas carried out its threat earlier Tuesday to attack Tel Aviv, as a barrage of rockets triggered air raid sirens in the city and across central Israel at about 9 p.m.

The Gaza terrorists claimed that they had fired some 130 rockets at the city, though that number has not yet been confirmed.

Explosions could be heard throughout the area.

There were no reports of casualties or other details available