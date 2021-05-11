Barrages of Rockets Fired at Cities in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:54 pm |

Cities that were targeted by missiles.

During the past hour, rockets from Gaza were fired at cities all over Israel. According to Arab sources, more than 110 missiles have been fired while Hamas claims the number is over 300.

Cities that have been targeted include:

In the Sharon region: Ramat Hasharon, Givat Hen, Herzliya – Center, Pi Glilot Complex, Raanana, Gan Haim, Hod Hasharon, Kfar Malal, Kfar Saba, Tzofit, Ramot Hashavim, Sdei Warburg, Bnei Zion, Batzra and Galil Yam

In the Judean Foothills: Nir Zvi, Ramla, Nesher-Ramla Industrial Zone Tzrifin Industrial Park, Palmachim Industrial Park, Rishon Lezion East and West, Gan Sorek, Netaim, Mishmar HaShiva, Ganot, Beit Hanan, Lod, Achiezer, Beer Yaakov, Zeitan, and Yagel

In the Dan region: Tel Aviv (past the Yarkon), Azor, Holon and Yehud-Monosson

In the Yarkon area: Beit Arif, Barkat, Tirat Yehuda, Shoham, Bnei Atarot, Givat 28, Rinatia and Kfar Truman

Kukhleh Bedouin village

In the Hefer Valley: Mishmeret

In the Southern District: Ashdod, Ashkelon, Beer Sheva, Arad, Hura, Dimona Industrial Zone and Dimona

In the Central Negev: Tarabin a-Sana’a and Pazurah

In the Western Negev: Peduim, Eshel Hanasi, Tifrah, Ofakim and Bitha.

An 86 year old man collapsed and died while walking to a shelter. An Arab woman and a child were killed when a rocket hit their home.

Ichud Hatzalah volunteers who arrived at the scene where a rocket hit in Yehud report that, miraculously, there are no casualties at the scene. The family of the house was in the shelter at the time the missile hit their home. Mental trauma first aid units on their way to the scene.

The IDF have attacked a number of significant terrorist targets and operatives in the Gaza Strip, and plan to continue their attacks.