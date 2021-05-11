Anti-Israel Protests Held in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (Reuters) -

Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9:58 am |

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. (Reuters/Dilara Senkaya)

Thousands of people gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Ankara and its consulate in Istanbul to protest at Israeli actions against Palestinians on Monday while President Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Middle East leaders.

Despite a full lockdown aimed at curbing coronavirus cases, the protesters in Istanbul, including Syrians and Palestinians, carried Palestinian flags while chanting, “(Turkish soldiers) to Gaza” and “Down with Israel, down with America.”

Erdogan spoke by phone with King Abdullah of Jordan, Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah, as well as Palestinian Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu discussed the issue with his counterparts in Iran, Algeria, Pakistan and Russia.

According to a statement from his office, Erdogan told King Abdullah that the “inhumane” attacks against Palestinians were aimed at all Muslims, adding that Turkey and Jordan needed to work together to stop them.