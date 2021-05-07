Two Terrorists Killed After Attack on Border Police Base

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, May 7, 2021 at 4:38 am |

Members of Border Police stand guard at the scene of a security incident at an IDF base on Friday. (Reuters/Raneen Sawafta)

Three terrorists with guns approached the Salem Border Police base in the northern Shomron on Friday morning before being shot by officers. The terrorists fired several shots toward the base.

This attack comes days after a deadly shooting at the Tapuach Junction.

The incident occurred outside of the IDF’s Salem base in northern Shomron.

Initial reports indicate three terrorists opened fire at the base, prompting Israeli forces to return fire. Two of the terrorists were shot and killed during the firefight.

There are no reports of casualties among Israeli forces, baruch Hashem.

Analysts have noted the brazenness of the attack: A squad of terrorists with three weapons trying to storm an IDF position in broad daylight is an event that has not been seen in Yehudah and Shomron for many years, and this shows a rise in the ongoing latest phase of terror.