Moatzos Gedolei and Chachmei HaTorah Issue Joint Call for Yom Tefillah on Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 3:38 am |

In a joint kol korei, the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisrael, the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Degel HaTorah, and the Moetzes Chachmei HaTorah of Shas have dedicated next Tuesday, Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan, as a day of tefillah and hisorerus in response to the tragedy in Meron.

The kol korei points out that it is known that Erev Rosh Chodesh — and Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan in particular – is a most propitious time to be mispallel that our children and descendants should go in the ways of Hashem, and urged that pirkei Tehillim be recited in public, every kehillah according to their own customs.