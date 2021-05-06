Man Killed, Six Injured in Car Crash on Yerushalayim-Tel Aviv Highway

Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:17 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:17 am |

The scene of the deadly car crash on Route 1, Thursday. (Magen David Adom)

A 60-year-old man was killed and six other people injured to varying degrees in a car crash on the Route 1 highway outside Yerushalayim on Thursday afternoon.

The accident was caused by a collision between a truck and several cars west of the capital.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said that a 35-year-old man was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Yerushalayim with serious injuries.

Two other people, aged 30 and 40, were moderately injured and taken to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Yerushalayim. Three other people injured in the accident were also taken to the hospital with mild injuries.