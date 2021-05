YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Yehuda Guetta of Yerushalayim, one of the victims of a shooting at the Tapuah Junction on Monday, May 2, succumbed to his wounds Thursday evening .

Yehudah was the victim of a drive-by shooting where a total of three yeshiva students were shot at the junction near the city of Ariel.

Suspects in the shooting were arrested by IDF, Shin Bet and Israeli police forces on Tuesday evening, May 4, as part of the pursuit of the suspected terrorists who carried out the shooting.