Suspect Arrested In Tapuah Junction Shooting

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:17 pm |

Muntasir Shalabi, 44, of the village of Turmus Ayya, who was arrested in the murder of Yehudah Guetta.

At the end of intensive intelligence and operational activities by the GSS, the IDF and the Israel Police arrested the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack at the Tapuach Junction where the late Yehuda Guetta was killed and two other Israeli civilians were injured.

The perpetrator is Muntasir Shalabi, 44, a resident of the village of Turmus Ayya, with no organizational affiliation.

Following intelligence information from the GSS, YMCA and GSS fighters raided a building last night where the wanted man was hiding in the village of Silwad. The suspect was transferred to the GSS investigation.

Security forces announced that they will continue to act resolutely against anyone who has carried out a terrorist attack and against those who assisted him.