Lapid Receives Support of 51 MKs; Rightwing Parties to Ask Rivlin to Return Mandate to Knesset

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 6:58 am |

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid (L) with President Reuven Rivlin, Wednesday at the President’s Residence in Yerushalayim. (GPO)

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid’s bid to form a coalition has on Wednesday the support of 51 MKs, six more than he received last month, as Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party this time gave their votes to Lapid.

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett who is also hoping to be given the mandate to form a government is only supported by the seven members in his party.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and the chareidi and religious parties that supported Netanyahu’s failed efforts to present a coalition government before his mandate expired on Tuesday, will ask President Reuven Rivlin to return the mandate to the Knesset, as he did last year after Netanayahu failed to form a government.

By law, Rivlin has until Friday to present a second mandate.

But sources close to him said he wanted to proceed quickly and is likely to present the mandate by the end of Wednesday.