Lapid Allies Predict Government Within Days

YERUSHALAYIM

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Yisrael Beytenu party chairman Avigdor Liberman. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Shortly after President Reuven Rivlin tasked Yesh Atid chief Yair Lapid with forming a government, he pledged to work for unity and his prospective partners were predicting that they would wrap things up in a matter of days.

“After two years of political paralysis, Israeli society is hurting. A unity government isn’t a compromise or a last resort — it’s a goal, it’s what we need,” Lapid said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

“We need a government that will reflect the fact that we don’t hate one another. A government in which left, right and center will work together to tackle the economic and security challenges we face. A government that will show that our differences are a source of strength, not weakness.”

He also promised to “do everything” to ensure that it would not take the allotted 28 days to “get to work for the people of Israel.”

MK Avigdor Liberman, whose right-wing secularist Yisrael Beytenu party is part of the anti-Netanyahu “change bloc,” praised Rivlin for his “correct decision” and predicted on Twitter that a “stable” coalition can be formed within a week.

Labor party leader Merav Michaeli said: “In a few days we can really replace Netanyahu,” who also recommended Lapid get the mandate.