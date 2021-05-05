Judges Rules Jackson Township Yeshiva and Eruv Laws Unconstitutional and Discriminatory

NEW YORK -

New Jersey’s Jackson Township discriminated against Orthodox Jews when it passed unconstitutional laws barring the building of eruvim and yeshivas and dorms, United States District Court Judge Michael A. Shipp ruled.

Judge Shipp made the ruling in the Agudath Israel lawsuit against Jackson Township, the Lakewood Scoop reported.

The lawsuit alleged that local officials, including Mayor Mike Reina and former Council President Rob Nixon, knowingly discriminated against Orthodox Jews when they passed ordinances targeting religious structures.

