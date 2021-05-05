Israeli Population Authority Opens Direct Line for Relatives of Injured in Meron

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 3:31 pm |

As a response to Hamodia’s open letter requesting help for parents of injured in Meron to enter Israel and help their children (Hamodia, 4/5/21 page 4 ), the Israeli Population Authority sent the following:

Israel’s Population Authority opened a direct line of contact for immediate family members of those injured during the Mount Meron disaster to ease the bureaucratic process of visiting Israel if the family members live abroad.

The authority stated that as part of the initiative, the requests must be sent through the Border Control Administration at the e-mail address: harigim-natbag@piba.gov.il