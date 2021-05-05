Iran Talks Hit Snag Over Centrifuges

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 5:51 pm |

European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria May 1, 2021. (EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via REUTERS)

The United States and Iran are at odds over compromises the other would make in order to return to the 2015 nuclear accords, and talks in Vienna are stalling.

The United States has stressed that Iran must comply with its previous commitments as laid out in 2015, Axios reported. However, the Iranian nuclear program has advanced since then, and Iran intends to keep its more sophisticated centrifuges.

Europe and the U.S. are united that Iran must need at least a year to enrich enough uranium to be able to weaponize it, but Iran’s current centrifuges can enrich uranium much more quickly.

There is the question if Iran can keep them, and if not, should the centrifuges be stored elsewhere in Iran or removed from the country.

Additionally, Iran has demanded significantly more sanctions be lifted than what the United States has offered.

The talks continue as two deadlines loom. On May 20, the International Atomic Energy Agency ability to monitor some Iranian nuclear sites expires, and the international community risks losing their insight into Iran’s nuclear programs.

On June 18, Iran will hold national elections, and whomever wins may dramatically affect the nuclear talks.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com