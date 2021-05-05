Bennett: Time for Unity Government, After Netanyahu Failed

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11:10 am |

Head of the Yamina party Naftali Bennett gives a press conference at the Knesset, Wednesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Yamina leader Naftali Bennett on Wednesday spoke to the press after the decision of Prime Minister Netanyahu and right-wing parties not to recommend him to President Reuven Rivlin, after Netanyahu’s mandate ended at midnight Tuesday.

“For the past two and a half years, the State of Israel has been in an endless whirlwind of elections. It is as if the country has been plagued by a disease of self-destruction. This is not just an unnecessary farce, but a direct injury to human life. On the eve of the election, I promised what was – is not what will be. The truth is simple: Mr. Netanyahu has failed in forming a right-wing government. I did with my friends whatever we could.”

He added that “Yamina MKs were among the first to show up and say they were interested in a right-wing government. For 28 days we turned every stone, in conjunction with other right-wing party leaders who showed responsibility and goodwill. Even in the last day we tried, but Netanyahu slammed the door on us.

“We are looking ahead: there are two options- to run toward elections, or to form a broad but challenging emergency government that will get the cart out of the mud. I would rather get the cart out of the mud than have it drown us all,” Bennett declared.

He appealed to right-wing parties. “I want to turn to my best friends on the right and tell them: it is time to recalculate. Whoever takes the State of Israel for a fifth election out of self-interest, in stark contrast to the needs of the state, the people will not forgive. It is time to form a unity government. All right parties are welcome. The door is open to all parties for the purpose of the establishment.”