Sheldon Silver Released From Prison

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 11:12 am |

In this 2020 file photo, former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver leaves U.S. District Court. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been released from Otisville prison under a provision of the CARES Act, which allows prison bureaus to release those deemed vulnerable to Covid.

At 77, Silver would qualify as extremely high risk to Covid. Silver served a year and a half in prison.

The Department of Justice under former President Donald Trump has strict criteria on who could be released, but after several dozen prison reform organizations sent a letter to current Attorney General Merrick Garland, he expanded the eligibility for who could be released from prison to home confinement under the CARES Act.