Rock-Throwing Incident While MK Orbach Tours Har Hazeisim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 9:43 am |

MK Nir Orbach with the Har Hazeisim police officers.

The violence that has unfolded in Yerushalayim in the past few weeks has set off a string of urgent activities by the International Committee for Har Hazeisim.

Menachem Lubinsky, Co-Chair with his brother Avraham of the ICHH, said,”we are closely monitoring the situation and keeping watch to ensure there is no spillover to Har Hazeisim.”

On Thursday, Shalom Lerner, International Director of ICHH, toured the Mountain together with new Yamina MK Nir Orbach and had a joint meeting with new police chief of the Har Hazeisim station, Inspector Fahdi Genam, who briefed them on the ongoing security situation on the Mountain. Toward the end of their meeting the Inspector received a call informing him of rock throwing by Arabs in Abu Tor and quickly went to deal with the situation. In the aftermath of the incident MK Orbach said: “I and the whole Yamina faction are committed that all Jews coming to Har Hazeisim are fully protected before, during and after their visit. We will work closely with the ICHH to ensure that all necessary steps are taken by the appropriate authorities.”

MK Orbach will be joining the new Knesset Caucus on Har Hazeisim headed by MK Michael Malchieli, Chairmam of the Shas faction in the Knesset. The caucus was formed immediately after the new Knesset was sworn in and has attracted MKs from different political parties. It is expected to be, like its predecessor, the largest caucus in the Knesset.

Shalom Lerner announced that ICHH will work closely with the Knesset caucus in implementing different initiatives to promote the prominent place that Har Hazeisim has in Jewish history and in Jewish hearts.