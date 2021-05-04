Myanmar Parcel Bomb Blasts Kill Five Including Ousted Lawmaker

(Reuters) -

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 6:57 am |

A view shows a Tatmadaw helicopter falling after being shot down in Konlaw, Myanmar, Monday. (Reuters)

Blasts from at least one parcel bomb in Myanmar have killed five people, including an ousted lawmaker and three police officers who had joined a civil disobedience movement opposing military rule, media reported on Tuesday.

Since the elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown in a coup on Feb.1, Myanmar has seen an increasing number of small blasts in residential areas, and sometimes targeting government offices or military facilities.

The latest blasts were in a village in the southern central part of Myanmar in Western Bago and occurred at around 5 p.m. on Monday, the Myanmar Now news portal reported, citing a resident.

Violence has escalated since the coup, with hundreds reported killed by security forces, trying to quell pro-democracy protests in cities and rural towns. Ethnic militias have also backed opposition to the junta, and the military is fighting these groups on the fringes of Myanmar.

On Monday, the Kachin Independence Army, an ethnic rebel group, said it had shot down a military helicopter.