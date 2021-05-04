Likud Races to Pass Major Legislative Package

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 12:08 pm |

Likud MK Miki Zohar addressing the Knesset in plenary session. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Likud party is attempting to expedite passage of a bill to regulate illegal outposts in Yehuda and Shomron before Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏’s mandate runs out at midnight.

The outposts bill, along with a proposal for direct elections for prime minister, is being rushed along because once the mandate expires, the Likud will lose control of the Knesset Arrangements Committee, where the legislation must be approved.

The committee, currently headed by Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar, was set to meet late Tuesday afternoon for a vote to waive a requirement for 45 days to pass before a vote can be taken.

The legislative package also includes proposals to cancel the 2005 Gaza Strip withdrawal, institute the death penalty for terrorists, prevent the entrance of migrant workers, enable the Knesset to override the High Court in some cases, and formally cancel Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s rotation with Netanyahu as prime minister.

It appeared that Likud has until Wednesday night to push the bills through, after which time President Rivlin will likely transfer the mandate to Yair Lapid, and chairmanship of the Arrangements Committee will then be taken over by Yesh Atid MK Karin Elharar.

In the meantime, most of the bills have majority support, according to The Jerusalem Post.