Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky on the Meron Tragedy

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 4:24 am |

The letter in which Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, responds to questions on the tragedy.

In a special letter written by his son, Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky, shlita, responded to questions about the Meron tragedy

Harav Yitzchak Shaul Kanievsky, son of Hagaon Harav Chaim, writes: “I sat with Maran, shlita, after the terrible disaster that befell us on Lag BaOmer in Meron and I said, ‘Everyone asks, and I was asked to ask, why did Hashem bring this upon us, and what should be done to stop the terrible midas hadin?’

“Maran responded, ‘It is a gezeiras Shamayim, and we don’t know cheshbonos Shamayim. We need to strengthen Torah and hasmadas haTorah.’ Maran repeated this a number of times. ‘And women should strengthen their tznius.’

“Maran added: ‘We do not pay enough attention to the laws of washing hands for netilas yadayim, in all its details. And one should concentrate more on brachos to feel kirvas Elokim.'”