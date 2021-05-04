Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist Announces Florida Gov Bid

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 12:09 pm |

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., campaigns for Joe Biden, during a campaign rally in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

Democrat Representative Charlie Crist officially launched his campaign to unseat Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Crist, a former Republican governor turned independent turned Democrat, is the first formal challenger to DeSantis, who has garnered highly polarized respect or scorn regarding his coronavirus response, Axios reported.

It will be Crist’s third attempt to win the governor’s mansion, Politcio reported. He served as governor from 2007 to 2011, but lost in 2014. He lost to Marco Rubio when they both ran for the Senate in 2010.

Crist previously served as education commissioner, attorney general and governor. Supporters point to his extensive record, name recognition, and formidable fundraising abilities, while opponents contend his time has passed.

___

smarcus@hamodia.com