Monday, May 3, 2021 at 5:07 am |

YERUSHALAYIM -

A large crowd attends the levayah of Daniel Avraham Ambon, z”l, one of the victims of the Meron tragedy, in Yerushalayim on Monday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The levayah of habachur Daniel Avraham Ambon, z”l, a yeshivah student from Argentina who was killed in the tragedy in Meron, was held Monday morning.

His parents arrived in Israel on Monday morning.

The levayah of Daniel Avraham Ambon, 21, a student in Yeshivas Heichal Yitzchak in Yerushalayim, was the last of the 45 levayos held for the niftarim in Meron. He was buried on Har Hamenuchos.