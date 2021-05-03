Israel Airlifting Medical Supplies to Pandemic-Stricken India

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 3, 2021 at 3:36 pm |

A medical assistance package ready for shipping to India.

(Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Israel will be sending medical assistance to India to help the country cope with a catastrophic outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that the assistance package will include “thousands of group and individual oxygen generators – which are needed immediately in the Indian health system – respirators, medications, and additional medical equipment.”

The delivery of the assistance, which will be transferred to India by air through a series of flights throughout the week starting Tuesday, is the result of the Foreign Ministry’s work in cooperation with the National Security Council, Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, and Control Center, together with full coordination with the Indian government through Israel’s embassy in New Delhi and the Indian embassy in Israel, according to a statement on Monday.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said the aid was “an expression of the deep friendship between our countries, in India’s time of need.”

The Foreign Ministry also noted that “at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis last year, India mobilized to assist Israel, and within this framework approved the air delivery of masks, globes, and raw materials for medications to Israel, and also helped arrange the repatriation of Israeli citizens.”