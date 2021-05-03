Government Approves Appointment of Five New Ministers

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 3, 2021 at 5:05 am |

View of the Knesset. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The government approved on Monday the appointment of several ministers following a court order forcing the government to fill the portfolios.

The appointments were approved during a phone call.

All the unmanned positions were previously held by members of the government who switched parties or left the Knesset in the March elections. Many of these ministries were created just months ago to serve political needs and are now being remerged with the ministries from which they came.

Minister Yoav Galant was appointed as minister of higher and complementary education in addition to his position as minister of education.

Minister Yuval Steinitz was announced minister of water resources in addition to his position as energy minister.

Minister Michael Bitton was appointed social equality minister in addition to his position as strategic affairs minister and minister of civil and social affairs in the Defense Ministry.

Minister Chili Tropper is now the minister of science and technology in addition to his position as minister of culture and sports.

MK Eitan Ginzburg was appointed as communications minister.

None of these appointments are expected to be long-term as this government is slated to dissolve in the coming weeks in favor of a new government.