Car from Drive-By Shooting Set Afire by Palestinians

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 3, 2021 at 12:28 pm |

Israeli security forces stationed at the Tapuah Junction, near Ariel, Monday. (Sraya Diamant/Flash90)

A car believed to have been used in the drive-by shooting near Ariel in the Shomron was set afire by Palestinians in order to destroy any evidence that might lead to the capture of the terrorists, according to The Times of Israel.

Three yeshiva students were wounded in the attack on Sunday at the Tapuach Junction outside the city, two seriously and one lightly.

According to reports, the vehicle was found in the village of Aqraba, near Shechem, not far from where the shooting occurred.

Fatah’s branch in Shechem posted a social media message urging local Palestinians to erase camera footage that could aid Israeli security forces in their manhunt.

“We call on you to get rid of the contents that were stored in the [security] cameras of your homes or your businesses today, and not to transfer any media content among yourselves,” the post said, according to Palestinian Media Watch.

Photos that had been circulated showed that the vehicle had been hit by at least two bullets, one of which shattered the back windshield and the other hit the trunk door. This appeared to match reports by IDF soldiers at the scene, who returned fire at the vehicle as it fled.

Meanwhile, The United States’ Palestinian Affairs Unit, in the Yerushalayim embassy, issued a statement on Twitter:

“We condemn the shooting attack on innocent civilians in the West Bank yesterday, as well as reported retaliatory attacks, and wish the victims a quick recovery. Terror and violence solve nothing.”