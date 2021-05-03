Brazilian Variant Detected in Country

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 3, 2021 at 12:49 pm |

Two cases of the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus have been identified in Israel for the first time, the Health Ministry reported on Monday.

The cases involved a previously inoculated adult and a small child who returned to Israel from abroad.

In addition, the ministry said they had detected a case with a covid strain from Chile in an Israeli returning home.

Also on Monday, officials reported another 19 travelers have been diagnosed with the Indian strain of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases of the variant to 60.