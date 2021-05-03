BD”E: Visitor From Israel Shot and Killed in Baltimore

NEW YORK -

Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:10 am |

Tragedy struck in Baltimore, when a man visiting from Israel for a family simchah was shot and killed by unknown assailants.

Police received a call at 12:05 a.m. and hurried to Fords Lane, where they found Ephraim Gordan, z”l, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. Gordon had been walking from his car into the home of the relatives he was staying at.

He was rushed to the hospital, but tragically passed away a few hours later.

Three juveniles were seen approaching Gordon’s car as it pulled into the drive way, and police are searching for the suspects.

Police currently believe it was a a “crime of opportunity” and not a hate crime targeting the obviously Jewish Gordon, baltimorejewishlife.com reported.

Baltimore’s Shomrim are asking all people in the area with video cameras to review their footage for potential evidence.

Misaskim of Baltimore were at the crime scene to ensure it was being conducted appropriately.

Gordon, a technology entrepreneur, was remembered as a warm and positive man who had recently become frum. He survived by his parents Boruch and Olga Gordon and sister Ella, from Yerushalayim.

The kevurah will take place in Eretz Yisrael.

In a statement, two frum officials, Baltimore Councilman Isaac Yitzy Schleifer and Maryland House Delegate Dalya Attar said, “May his neshamah have an aliyah and his family be comforted.

“We are constantly on a unified front working to fight for the safety of the community. It has been, and continues to be, both our top priorities from day one in office. The community has now suffered the ultimate loss from the horrific violence plaguing this city. Our efforts to ensure the safety of our constituents will not only continue, but will increase. The murderer must be apprehended and prosecuted. Justice must be served. And we must never wake up to anything like this again.”