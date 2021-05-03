BD”E: The Spinka-Bnei Brak Rebbe, Zy”a

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 3, 2021 at 11:01 am |

The Spinka-Bnei Brak Rebbe, zy”a. (Yaakov Cohen/Flash90)

The Chassidic world was plunged into mourning on Monday upon learning of the petirah of the Spinka-Bnei Brak Rebbe, Harav Moshe Elyakim Briyeh Kahana, zy”a, at the age of 93, after he was hospitalized in recent weeks. He was the oldest Rebbe in the generation.

The Rebbe was the son of the previous Spinka-Bnei Brak Rebbe, Harav Nachman Kahana, zy”a, who was also one of the noted Poskim in Bnei Brak.

The Kahana family have a yichus chart showing their direct connection, ben achar ben, to Aharon HaKohen. Many would use the Rebbe as the Kohen at the pidyon haben of their sons, due to his yichus.

He was named for the son of the Kozhnitzer Maggid, Harav Moshe Elyakim Briyeh. In his younger years, he learned in the yeshivah of Harav Yisrael Moshe Dushinsky, zt”l, in Yerushalayim.

When he came of age, he married Rebbetzin Esther Leah, a”h, the daughter of Harav Chaim Eliyahu Bittman, zt”l.

After the petirah of his father, he was named Rebbe and he led his beis medrash on Rechov Yehoshua in Bnei Brak.

He is survived by his sons, Harav Yerachmiel Kahana of Canada, son-in-law of the Tosher Rebbe, zy”a; Harav Leibel Kahana of Bnei Brak, Mashgiach in Yeshivas Machnovka-Belz and son-in-law of the Porisover Rebbe; Harav Meir Yaakov Kahana of Yerushalayim, son-in-law of the Temeshvar Rebbe, zy”a; Harav Yekusiel Kahana, Rav of Spinka-Bnei Brak, son-in-law of the Serdehali Rav, zt”l. His sons-in-law are the Burshtin Rebbe and the Bergsazer Rebbe.

The Rebbe is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The levayah will leave his beis medrash in Bnei Brak, to Yerushalayim, where the Rebbe will be buried on Har Hazeisim.

Yehi zichro baruch.