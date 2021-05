NEW YORK -

Hamodia is saddened to report the petirah of Harav Mordechai Zeckbach, zt”l, one of the premier Rabbanim and dayanim of Europe.

Rav Zeckbach was Av Beis Din of Strasbourg, France, and more recently moved to Eretz Yisrael and established his residence in Modiin Illit.

Yehi zichro baruch.