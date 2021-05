YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:12 am |

Mispallelim at Meron, Thursday evening. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Ze’ev Mordechai Kubetshick, an 11-year-old boy from Bnei Brak who was in serious condition, ventilated and unconscious at Rambam Health Care Campus following the tragedy at Meron on Lag BaOmer, has, b’chasdei Shamayim, been released from the hospital, a hospital spokesperson said Monday.

There are three patients who were injured in the event who are still hospitalized at Rambam: a 52-year-old man in good condition, a 12-year-old in serious condition and a 15-year-old listed in serious condition.