Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 12:08 am |

BORO PARK -

Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 12:08 am |

COVID-19 vaccinations from Pfizer will be available Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., in the Bnos Zion D’Bobov Rieger Auditorium, located at 1362 50th Street.

Walk-ins will be accepted. People should bring a government-issued ID.