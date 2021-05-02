Suspect in Bronx Shul Vandalism Arrested

NEW YORK -

The suspect, Jordan Burnette, seen on surveillance footage.

Police have arrested a suspect behind a spree of hate crimes against Jewish institutions in the Riverdale neighborhood of the Bronx. Jordan Burnette, 29, was arrested Shabbos morning as he rode a bike he stole from one of the shuls he vandalized, CBS 2 reported.

“He is being charged with burglary as a hate crime and also faces numerous charges relating to the many acts of vandalism as hate crimes that have taken place in this community,” NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Deputy Inspector Jessica Corey said.

Over last week, Burnette threw rocks at the windows and doors of the Riverdale Jewish Center, the Chabad of Riverdale, the Young Israel of Riverdale, a Conservative center and several cars parked in the area.

After the vandalism, more police officers were deployed to the neighborhood to protect the Jewish community and to be on alert for the suspect.

Burnette faces charges of hate crime, including burglary and criminal mischief for his pattern of destructive acts.

