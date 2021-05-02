Netanyahu Visits Meron Survivors at Rambam Hospital

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 1:52 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visiting one of those injured in the disaster at Meron, at Rambam Hospital in Haifa on Sunday. (Haim Zach/GPO)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited on Sunday some of the people injured in the Mount Meron disaster.

At Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center, Netanyahu said the casualties are “receiving wonderful care” and says some of the people there owe their lives to the rescue efforts by emergency services.

“Our hearts are with the wounded and we all pray and wish for their full recovery.”

President Reuven Rivlin went to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine at Abu Kabir in Tel Aviv, where he expressed appreciation to the staff for their work over the weekend in identifying the many victims of the Meron tragedy.

“These last days have demanded extraordinary fortitude from you,” he said. “Thanks to your dedication and devotion, you allowed the families to lay their loved ones to rest respectfully and in accordance with their views.”

Addressing the bereaved families, he said: “I am with you in your pain; all Israelis are with you in your pain.”

The government declared Sunday a national day of mourning. Flags were flown at half mast, and on Monday the Knesset will had a special session to honor the victims.