על אלה אני בוכיה

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, April 30, 2021 at 5:44 am |

The names of some of the niftarim in the Meron tragedy were released Friday afternoon.

Many of the niftarim have yet been identified, and as always, irresponsible rumors are making the rounds. All should refrain from spreading news and and names that are not confirmed, especially in these trying times.

Reb Dovid Kraus, z”l, 33, of Toldos Aharon. A resident of Beit Shemesh, he is survived by his wife and nine children.

Reb Shragi Gestetner, z”l, of Monsey, New York.

Reb Yisrael Alnakvah, z”l, 24, from Beit Shemesh, a father of two.

Reb Simcha Bunim Diskind, z”l, 23, from Beit Shemesh.

Reb Menachem Asher Zeckbach, z”l, 24, from Kiryat Sefer.

Reb Eliezer Tzvi Joseph, z”l, from Kiryas Joel, Monroe.

Reb Chanoch Solod, z”l, 52, from Ashdod.

Reb Eliezer Mordechai Goldberg, z”l, 37 years old, a rebbi in Talmud Torah Aderes Eliyahu, from Beitar Ilit.

Habachur Chaim Rock, z”l, from Beit Shemesh, a talmid of Yeshivas Mir-Brachfeld in Modi’in Ilit.

Habachur Yosef Amram Tauber, z”l, from Monsey, New York, a talmid in Yeshivas Brisk, Yerushalayim.

Habachur Eliyahu Cohen, z”l, 16, from Beitar Ilit, a talmid in Yeshivas Heichal Avraham in Beitar.

Habachur Yosef Dovid Elhadad, z”l, Yeshiva Amalah Shel Torah, Yerushalayim.

Reb Yehudah Leib Rubin, z”l, 27 years old of Ramat Beit Shemesh 1ג.

Reb Elazar Gefner, z”l.

Habachur Moshe Ben Shalom, z”l, a talmid of Yeshivas Ponovezh and resident of Bnei Brak.

Habachur Yedidyah Fogel, z”l, a talmid of Yeshivas Hatziyoniy Hadatit, Ramat Gan.

Reb Yonoson Chevroni, z”l, of Givat Shmuel.

Habachur Nachman Kirshenbaum, z”l, Beit Shemesh.

Reb Chaim Ozer Seler, z”l, 24 years old, of Nevei Yaakov, Yerushalayim.

Habachur Moshe Levy, z”l, 14 years old, Kiryat Herzog, a talmid of Talmud Torah Imrei Dovid.

Habachur Dov Steinmetz, z”l, a Talmid of Yeshivas Mir of Montreal, Canada.

Habachur Yaakov Elchanan Strakovsky, z”l, 20 years old, Yeshiva Be’er Yisrael.

Habachur Yosef Mastorov, z”l, 26 years old, Yeshiva Rinah Shel Torah, Carmiel.

Habachur Nachman Doniel Morris, z”l, 20 years old of Teaneck, N.J.

Habachur Yosef Yehudah Levy, z”l, 17 & 1/2 years old, Rachasim.

Habachur Yishai Me’ulam, z”l, 17 & 1/2 years old, Rechasim.

Habachur Avraham Daniel Ambon, z”l, 21 years old, from Argentina, learning in Yeshivas Heichal Yitzchak, Kiryas Yovel, Yerushalayim.

Habachur Eliezer Yitzchak, Koltai, z”l, 13 years old from Yerushalayim, formally of Passaic, N.J.

Reb Yosef Greenbaum, z”l, Viznitz, Haifa.

Habachur Yedidyah Moshe Chiyus, z”l.

Habachur hachassan Menachem Knoblowitz, z”l, 22 years old from Boro Park.

Reb Shimon Matlon, z”l, a Rebbi in Talmud Torah Chanichei Hayeshivos.

Habachur Moshe Mordechai Elchad-Sharf, z”l, 12 years old of Yerushalayim.

Habachur Yosef Dovid Elchad-Sharf, 18 years old of Yerushalayim.

Reb Ariel Tzadik, z”l, 57 years old of Bayit Vegan, Yerushalayim.

Habachur Yossi Cohen, z”l, 21 years old, a talmid of Yeshivas Mir, from Cleveland, Ohio.

Reb Shmuel Tzvi Kalgsbard, z”l, 43 years old, a Rosh Kollel in Rachmanstrivka, and magid shiur in Yeshivas Meor Einayim.

Habachur Moshe Nosson Nota Englard, z”l, 14 years old of Yerushalayim.

Habachur Yehoshua Englard, z”l, 9 years old of Yerushalayim.

Habachur Elkanah Shilo, z”l, 28 years old of Neve Yaakov, Yerushalayim.

Most of the levayos will be held on Friday afternoon, before Shabbos.

The niftarim must be identified by the Machon Lerefuah Mishpatit before being released for kevurah, a process which is time consuming. Chief Rabbi Baruch Lau, shlita and MK Aryeh Deri and others are working to help expedite the process.

The Machon Lerefuah Mishpatit has relayed to the families that they understand their grief and pain, along with the desire to bury their loved ones as quickly as possible. The Machon will do whatever they can to expedite the process.

Yehi zichram baruch!