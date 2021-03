NEW YORK -

Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:34 am |

A fire broke out in a Boro Park 99 cents store on Monday morning, and was contained by firefighters in a little under an hour.

The store is located at 3812 13th Avenue, on 13th Avenue and 38th Street.

A 911 call was placed at 9:58 a.m., a spokesman for the FNDY told Hamodia. The fire was under control by 10:45 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

The spokesman did not comment on damages. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

