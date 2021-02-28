State Department Official’s Blog Full of Anti-Semitism

NEW YORK -

The Harry S. Truman Building, headquarters for the State Department, is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A mid-level State Department official has spent years posting hateful conspiracy theories against Jews under his own name, a recent review of his social media history revealed.

Fritz Berggren currently serves in a State Department unit that distributed visas for Afghan immigrants and asylum seekers. He previously worked as the have financial management officer for the U.S. Embassy in Bahrain, according to POLITICO.

Berggren railed against Jewish people for years, spouting violent conspiracy theories about Jews and Christianity one might expect from a history book on the Spanish Inquisition. Berggren also espoused ideas popular among the contemporary far-right, that Jews are masterminds who are allowing immigration in order to enslave white Christians, a plot stolen from 20th century Russian czarist propaganda. Like many members of the far-right, Berggren did not appear to consider fair-skinned Jews white, but a member of their own distinct group.

He called for democracy to be overthrown and be replaced by a country ruled by Christian leaders based on Christian beliefs and rules.

“We will not comment on internal personnel matters beyond saying that these are personal views and do not represent those of the State Department,” a spokesperson for the State Department told POLITICO. “As a department, we embrace and champion diversity, equity and inclusion as a source of strength.”

If Berggren did not use work time to public these hateful statements, the department’s ability to discipline him for espousing his First Amendment protected views may be limited.

The Biden administration has made rooting out government and military officials who are affiliated with hate groups and extremists a priority. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has announced the department will create a new position of chief diversity and inclusion officer to tackle the issue.

