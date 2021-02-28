Want up-to-the-
minute news?
Sign up for
HAMODIA'S
Breaking News Emails*
Go
×
Home
|
Archive
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
Advertise
|
Subscribe
February 28, 2021
February 28, 2021
ט"ז אדר תשפ"א
ט"ז אדר תשפ"א
Sections
Home
Israel
Community
World
National
Regional
Politics
Classifieds
Tributes
Hamodia Prime
Columns
Letters
Inyan
Magazine
Coronavirus
Business
Tech
Op-Ed
More
Subscribe
Archives
Advertise
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
About Us
Contact Us
Community
Purim 5781 Gallery
Community
Purim 5781 Gallery
By Hamodia Staff
Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 9:49 am |
ט"ז אדר תשפ"א
Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 9:49 am |
ט"ז אדר תשפ"א
A man adjusts his costume made by protective face masks in Bnei Brak on Friday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
ISRAEL
Reading the Meggilah in Bnei Brak Thursday night. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A man wears three masks over his face as a Purim costume in Yerushalayim on Thursday. (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
A little boy in his Purim costume in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
People wearing costumes in Yerushalayim Thursday night. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
Men dancing in Bnei Brak on Friday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A man and his son wearing a protective suit against covid-19 as a costume in Yerushalayim on Sunday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
Boys their costumes in Bnei Brak, on Friday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Men dancing in Bnei Brak on Friday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A little boy in Yerushalayim on Sunday in his Purim costume. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
RUSSSIA
Chief Rabbi of Russia Rabbi Berel Lazar at Meggilah reading. (Levi Nazarov)
(Levi Nazarov)
Rabbi Lazar. (Levi Nazarov)
(Levi Nazarov)
(Levi Nazarov)
(Levi Nazarov)
(Levi Nazarov)
(Levi Nazarov)
BROOKLYN
Children dressed in costumes for Purim on Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
A boy dressed in costume talks to his father during Purim. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
GERMANY
Two rabbis read the Meggilah in an outdoor Purim event at the Chabad centre in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)
A man with a decorated clown nose on his mask at Megillah reading in Chabad of Berlin. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)
WhatsApp
Print
Email
Gmail
Previous
Related
Italian Sefer Torah Believed to Be Oldest in Use
DINA Conference Presented by Dror Organization Draws Thousands
Forty Local Talmidim Participate in Yeshivas HaMasmidim Chagigah
Letter From Harav Mattisyahu Salomon, shlita, Mashgiach Of Bais Medrash Govoha
Anti-Semitic Sign Hangs Over Freeway in LA