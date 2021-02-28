Community

Purim 5781 Gallery

By Hamodia Staff

A man adjusts his costume made by protective face masks in Bnei Brak on Friday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

ISRAEL

Reading the Meggilah in Bnei Brak Thursday night. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A man wears three masks over his face as a Purim costume in Yerushalayim on Thursday. (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
A little boy in his Purim costume in Yerushalayim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

People wearing costumes in Yerushalayim Thursday night. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
Men dancing in Bnei Brak on Friday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A man and his son wearing a protective suit against covid-19 as a costume in Yerushalayim on Sunday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)
Boys their costumes in Bnei Brak, on Friday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Men dancing in Bnei Brak on Friday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
A little boy in Yerushalayim on Sunday in his Purim costume. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

RUSSSIA

Chief Rabbi of Russia Rabbi Berel Lazar at Meggilah reading. (Levi Nazarov)
(Levi Nazarov)
Rabbi Lazar. (Levi Nazarov)
(Levi Nazarov)
(Levi Nazarov)
(Levi Nazarov)
(Levi Nazarov)
(Levi Nazarov)

BROOKLYN

Children dressed in costumes for Purim on Friday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
A boy dressed in costume talks to his father during Purim. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

 

GERMANY
Two rabbis read the Meggilah in an outdoor Purim event at the Chabad centre in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)
A man with a decorated clown nose on his mask at Megillah reading in Chabad of Berlin. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

 