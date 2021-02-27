Israel’s COVID Death Toll Rises to 5,726

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 7:19 pm |

Shaare Zedek hospital team members perform a surgical procedure on a patient in the coronavirus ward of the hospital. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry on Motzoei Shabbos reported that on Friday, 3,690 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed, and that over Shabbos, another 884 new cases were diagnosed.

On Friday, 64,308 tests were performed, and 5.9% of the tests analyzed were positive. So far on Shabbos, 15,000 coronavirus tests were analyzed, and 5.8% of them were positive.

A total of 1,236 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, among them 760 in serious condition and 244 who are on ventilators.

As of Friday, 36 of those hospitalized with coronavirus were children.

Israel has seen 5,726 people die of coronavirus, including 19 on Friday and another 12 since Shabbos.